Rain, snowfall expected in GB, Kashmir today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Rain and Snowfall is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast on Wednesday.

The met office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan, while very cold in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Pashin, Chaman, Ziarat and Kalat.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Punjab. However, rain and snowfall is expected in Murree.

Fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Narwal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan.

Fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Jaccobabad and Larkana in upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

A cold and dry weather is expected in Karachi during next 24 hours with minimum temperature 10 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to reach 25 degree Celsius today.

Humidity to remain between 50-60 in the morning and 20-30 percent is expected in the evening, as easterly/northeasterly winds blowing in the city.

Rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Attock, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during past 24 hours. Snowfall occurred at Malamjabba, Murree, Parachinar, Kalam and Astore during the period.

Lowest Minimum Temperature was recorded in Skardu -15°Celsius, Bagrote, Gupis -12°C, Parachinar -09°C, Astore -08°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Kalam, Kalat -06°C and Murree -04°Celsius.

Comments

comments