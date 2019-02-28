ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a new rain spell and snowfalls in Pakistan from Friday and it will likely to persist till Monday, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the met office report, in the initial phase, heavy rains with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan between Friday and Monday.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected at many places in Balochistan from Thursday’s night to Sunday while heavy rainfall with strong wind will persist in Sindh parts during Friday and Saturday under the influence of new weather system.

The wet spell will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday till Monday. Snowfall is also likely at the mountainous region of Pakistan’s Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (G-B) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), the weather report said.

Earlier in last week, the strong wet spell and extreme weather conditions across the country left at least 13 people dead in various parts of the country, including Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

At least 13 deaths were confirmed including four children, while 11 others reported injured in various rain-related incidents. At least six people died in Multan, Rojhan and Dera Ghazi Khan after rooftops of houses collapsed in rainstorm.

The water in Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi, went down owing to the lack of run-off in recent months as most parts of the country were facing drought-like situation as last year’s monsoon was about a quarter below the normal.

