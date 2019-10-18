Rainfall brings cold weather in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE: Rainfall with wind and thunderstorm lashed Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bringing temperatures down to cold weather, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fresh wet spell brought sporadic rainfall in Lahore, while downpour in Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad and other cities and towns of Punjab on Thursday night.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province also received heavy rains including Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan, according to reports.

Rainfall with wind or thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday (today), met office said in its forecast.

Hail storm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period, a statement of weather department said. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan region, according to the forecast.

The weather office had earlier forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall expected in the southern and central parts of the country during first 10 days of October, whereas one spell of light to moderate rainfall over northern and central parts during 3rd week of the month.

PMD has predicted likely decrease in day and night temperatures from two to four degrees in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from coming Saturday.

