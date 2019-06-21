Web Analytics
Downpour breaks extensive heat spell in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall in different areas of the city along with gusty winds, ARY News reported on Friday.

The metropolis saw the spell of extensive heat ending with downpour recorded in various areas of the megacity.

Initial reports of rainfall came from the areas of Malir, Saudabad, Model Colony and areas near Karachi’s International Airport.

Further reports of a slight drizzle came from the areas of Defence, Clifton, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Site Area.

Gulzar e Hijiri, Gulshan e Iqbal and Liaquatabad areas of Karachi also reported heavy downpour.

