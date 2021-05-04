Heavy-rainfall-collapses-Peshawar-airport-ceiling,-nearby-signboards

PESHAWAR: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday in Peshawar has left Bacha Khan International Airport’s ceiling to come crashing down while many sign boards in the vicinity have broken down as well as the lashing continues, ARY News reported.

The lashing downpour in the city has ravaged the area near the airport following which the authority has declared an emergency and convened rescue officials.

Due to the stormy winds, further intensifying the rainfall, the trolleys for carrying passenger baggage have all dashed outside of the airport building and got strewn around.

