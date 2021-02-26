Sporadic rains, snowfall hike landsliding fears in Gilgit-Baltistan

CHILAS: The sporadic but lingering rain and snowfall spells since the past two days have meant road linkages of the Diamer region adversely affected as residents fear land sliding and total isolation, ARY News reported.

Reportedly, off and on raining spells and snowfall have been lashing the elevated regions of Diamer which has affected all the ground lanes in and out of the region.

The locals fear land sliding and various losses as Karakoram Highway, too, is vulnerable to natural disasters as the spells continue.

Inclement weather means intense snowfall across Babusar Top, Fairy Meadows, and Batogah Top, among other regions.

Many roads connecting the valleys have already been blacked out while all-out isolation is feared.

Separately earlier today from Peshawar, the bad weather conditions disrupted flight operations at Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a flight coming to Peshawar from Sharjah was diverted to Islamabad International Airport owing to the weather conditions. Another Peshawar-bound flight from Karachi was also diverted to Islamabad airport.

The airport administration said that the flights will depart for Peshawar after the weather conditions improve in the city.

