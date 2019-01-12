Intermittent rains, snowfall in Quetta, Murree and upper parts

QUETTA/MURREE: The Balochistan’s capital city Quetta on Saturday received first snowfall of the winter, while the upper parts of the country were hit by rain and the snowfall this morning.

It rained in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot and snowed in Quetta, Murree, Gilgit, Thandiani, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Kalam and Malam Jabba. The snow has also blanketed Kalam, Malam Jabba and Miadam valleys of district Swat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that temperatures have dropped in the upper parts of the country, while a large number of tourists rushed to the upper parts of the country after pleasant weather. Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and Thandiani have all been hit by snowfall.

The road from Abbottabad to Murree is closed for traffic due to the snow.

The minimum temperatures were recorded in Bagrote -09’C, Skardu, Astore, Gupis -08’C, Kalam, Hunza-06’C, Malanjabba -05’C, Parachinar -04’C, Muree, Dir -03’C, Gilgit -02, Bunji, Kalat, Mirkhani, Drosh -01’C.

