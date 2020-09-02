Devastating rains: WB assures Sindh govt of full cooperation

KARACHI: The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday assured the Sindh government of full cooperation in coping with the current emergency situation caused by the record-breaking rains in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted the WB country director via video link today and requested him to conduct urban property survey in Karachi.

The chief minister apprised the WB’s representative that the recent record-breaking rains had largely destroyed infrastructure in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umarkot and other cities of the province.

He urged the WB to help Sindh government in rebuilding the infrastructure. Standing crops on thousands of acres of land were damaged owing to the downpours in Sindh, the chief minister added.

Read More: Heavy downpours claim 72 lives in Sindh: PDMA

Earlier on August 31, at least 28 people had died and 18 others injured during the recent monsoon rains in Sindh.

According to the statistics released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 49 men, six women and 17 children had been killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh since 6th of July.

The downpours had caused partial damages to two houses in Malir and Nowshero Feroze respectively, whereas, one house was completely destructed in Nowshero Feroze.

Comments

comments