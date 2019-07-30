Rainwater drained out from most areas in Karachi, claims Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday claimed that rainwater had been drained out from most areas in the metropolis Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, at northern bypass, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government was striving hard to drain out rainwater from all areas in Karachi and Hyderabad. He said that 33 pumping stations were working in Hyderabad to remove the rainwater.

He said that civic bodies were on high alert to serve the masses and added that he had directed K-Electric MD to take immediate steps to resolve public complaints.

The chief minister said that he was visiting various areas in Karachi amid downpour to monitor the arrangements for rainwater drainage.

Earlier in the day, the first rainfall of monsoon in Karachi had exposed tall claims of K-electric with protracted power outages in the city.

According to the details, several key government, judicial and other departments including Sindh High Court, accountability courts, services tribunal were deprived of power supply after Monday’s downpour in the city.

Several city areas were facing power outages as long as 15 hours showing the city government and other agencies’ failure to address civic problems.

Several key traffic arteries of Karachi were still submerged under the rain and sewerage water with absence of government staff and machinery to address the emergency.

