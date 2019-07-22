LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Law, Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Raja Basharat, has vowed that said that effective reforms will be introduced in order to enhance the performance of social welfare and Baitul Maal department.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, Raja Basharat announced that a reforms’ committee will be constituted soon by the provincial government in this regards.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Secretary Social Welfare Ambreen Raza, Ameen of Baitul Maal Azam Malik and other high-level officers.

On this occasion, Raja Basharat said that five Shelter Homes are operating on functional basis in Lahore while one is under construction at Taunsa following the special directives of of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He further said that during the current year in every divisional headquarter hospital and in six big government hospitals of Lahore one shelter home each is planned to be set up.

The minister highlighted that Bait-ul-Maal Department can play an effective role in order to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Riasat-e-Madina in letter and spirit. “Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan is also a ray of hope for the deprived segment of people in the society,” he said.

Basharat directed that all government and private institutions to ensure implementation on 3 per cent fix quota for the disabled during recruitment process. He further directed that more projects should be initiated for the welfare of disabled besides taking steps should to grant monthly scholarships to the unemployed and deserving blind persons.

