Raja Farooq Haider to visit LoC’s Bhimber sector today

Raja Farooq Haider

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider will visit Bhimber sector of Line of Control (Loc) on Sunday (today), to show solidarity with the Kashmiris living on the other side, ARY News reported.

Strict curfew and communication blockade in occupied Kashmir has entered 42nd consecutive day, since the Modi government stripped the held valley of its special status guaranteed in the Indian constitution.

Haider will meet affectees and will also address a public gathering in the area.

Earlier, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan had said that the United Kingdom (UK) can play a pivotal role in the United Nations (UN) for resolving the occupied Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in Leeds, Masood Khan had said anti-India protests in UK are very much important as they will assert pressure on 10 Downing Street and the Foreign Office to help in resolving the issue.

He also thanked Pakistani and Kashmiri community living in the United Kingdom for raising their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, who are under military siege by the Modi government from August 5.

