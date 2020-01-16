LAHORE: An accountability court granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply over acquittal petition of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in illegal recruitment case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court hearing a case of illegal recruitment in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a petition for his acquittal in the case argued that the NAB has already denied irregularities in recruitment.

He also contended that the court have no jurisdiction to hear the case after recent amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The investigation officer of the bureau pleaded to court for more time to submit reply of the NAB over the plea.

The court granted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till January 24.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and seven other defendants facing charges of illegal recruitment in GEPCO and indicted in the case.

National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against Ashraf and other accused on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gepco.

