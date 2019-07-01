Raja Pervaiz Ashraf indicted in Rental Power Project reference

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was formally charged in the ongoing Rental Power Project reference, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart was charged through a representative in Reshma and Gulf Power Project probe.

The Accountability Court has called upon the witnesses for further proceedings on August 7.

The witness statements will be recorded on the next hearing, the court was then adjourned for today.

The Rental Power Project case pertains to private power companies that faced allegations of having received more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects but failed to set up any plants.

Ashraf, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politician who served as premier between June 22, 2012 and March 25, 2013, is accused of misusing his authority to get approval from the cabinet Economic Coordination Committee for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent to overcome the power crisis from the country.

