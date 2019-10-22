Raja Pervez, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss country’s political situation

GUJRAT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed political and mutual interest matters.

The PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf also inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for the quick recovery of the political leader.

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present during the meeting.

Earlier on October 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday visited the house of Chaudhry Brothers and met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for quick recovery of the political leader.

PTI leader also met with Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Read more: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat getting treatment in Germany, family dismisses death rumours

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and mutual interest mattes were discussed.

It may be noted that the PML-Q chief was under treatment in Germany, due to his illness.

Back in the month of August, a member of Chaudhry family had dismissed the baseless reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s death.

Comments

comments