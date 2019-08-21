Punjab minister reviews anti-narcotics steps in educational institutions

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yassir Humayun has chaired a high-level session to review steps for eliminating narcotics in educational institutions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting of the anti-narcotics committee was also attended by Punjab Excise Minister, officials of the provincial police force and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Participants of the meeting took the decision to envisage an effective policy to control the spread of narcotics in the educational institutions across the province.

Read More: Punjab govt announces to introduce drug testing of school students

Earlier on March 30, the government of Punjab had formed a committee tasked with surveying schools and suggesting measures to stop the use of drugs at educational institutions of the provincial capital. The committee had been asked to furnish its report in the 15 days.

According to the notification, Dr Marina Zulfikar has been appointed as chairperson of the committee. The body has been empowered to take decisions regarding awareness campaign at schools and colleges against drugs.

