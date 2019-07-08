Raja Zafar, Bizenjo discuss opposition strategy over Senate chairman issue

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq held meeting with National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Monday to discuss opposition parties’ strategy with regard to no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Joint opposition has decided to convene a meeting of the senators from the opposition at 11:30 AM tomorrow.

The opposition senators will meet in the Parliament House on Tuesday, Mir Hasil Bizenjo told the media.

The resolution with regard to the senate chairman will be submitted after signatures from the opposition senators, Bizenjo said.

Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will decide the candidate in its session on July 11, he said.

“I am not the candidate (for the office) so far, neither anyone have suggested my name,” Hasil Bizenjo said.

“Senators session meant at assessing the strength of the opposition”, a reporter asked the National Party leader.

“We want to submit the resolution with maximum signatures from senators,” Bizenjo replied.

Opposition parties Rehbar Committee on Friday decided to submit its resolution seeking removal of Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09 (tomorrow).

Talking to media Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was presiding over the meeting said that the name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the upper house will be decided in the next session of the opposition parties on July 11.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was represented by former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and Ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whereas, Nayyar Bukhari and Yousaf Raza Gillani represented the People’s Party in the meeting.

National Party’s Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party’s Hashim Babar, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle-e-Hadees’s Shafiq Pasrori and Owais Noorani from Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan had also attended the meeting.

