Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan today, announces Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Rajab moon has not been sighted in the country and the first day of the month will fall on February 26 (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the moon sighting committee held a session in the central office of Karachi’s Met Department under the chair of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman today.

Moreover, the sessions of zonal committees were also organised in major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta. However, no evidences of the crescent sighting were received from any part of the country today.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman told media that 30th Jamadi-us-Sani will fall on Tuesday (tomorrow) while Rajab will start from February 26 (Wednesday) and Shab-e-Mairaj will be observed on March 22’s night.

The seventh month of the Islamic calendar, Rajab, is regarded as one fo the four sacred months in which warfare is prohibited.

Comments

comments