Rallies, seminars planned to mark Kashmir Black Day: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday people from across the world will come out tomorrow (Sunday) to hold demonstrations to mark Kashmir Black Day.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said several programs, including rallies and seminars, have been planned throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The minister said a message will be sent across the globe through these demonstrations to draw the world’s attention to the festering Kashmir dispute for its early resolution.

He said eight million people have been incarcerated in occupied Kashmir since August 5 and there is complete blockade.

Gandapur said Kashmir issue has been internationalised and Modi’s ideology exposed as a result of effective diplomacy of Pakistan. He said the world has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue.

To a question, the minister said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will harm the Kashmir cause by holding long march at this critical juncture.

He said Maulana Fazl did nothing for Kashmir cause as Chairman Kashmir Committee and now he is trying to push Kashmir issue on the back burner

