ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on Thursday evening to sight the moon of Ramadan, said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman will preside over the meeting at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office in Karachi.

The spokesperson stated that the meetings of the zonal committees will take place at the provincial headquarters.

According to the spokesperson, Islamabad’s zonal committee will hold a meeting at the Kohsar complex.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 24 in Pakistan, meaning that the first fast will be observed on April 25.

The Met Office said the moon will be 5 degrees on the horizon on April 23, due to which it will be impossible to be seen with the naked eye. It will be visible the next day.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 24 as per the lunar calendar, marking the first fast of the holy month of Ramadan on April 25.

