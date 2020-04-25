Web Analytics
Ramadan Mubarak: Stars share throwback photos from Madina

As Muslims around the world welcome the holy month of Ramadan, some of our local stars extended greetings by sharing throwback photos.

Actors Muneeb Butt, Shahroz Sabzwari, Adeel Chaudhry and singer Asim Azhar posted their photos taken in Madina.

“Ramadan Mubarak. ♥️ may Allah bless the world with health & happiness,” Asim wrote.

Muneeb Butt also wished a happy Ramadan to his followers.

Ramadan Mubarak ! #madinasharif

Shahroz Sabzwari extended Ramadan greetings to everyone through Instagram.

Ramazan Mubarak 💚🤍

Adeel Chaudhry wished Ramadan by sharing a photo of him in which he can be seen raising his hands for prayers.

Taraweeh prayers at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina are being held this Ramadan without public attendance amid preventive measures due to the spread of coronavirus.

It is being performed by Sheikhs and staff of the two Mosques.

