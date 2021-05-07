Ramadan Recipe: Hariyali Chicken Tikka

During the month of Ramadan, every family wants to try different dishes to make their iftars memorable and special with new dishes.

Here are presenting a simple recipe to make Hariyali Chicken Tikka, a tikka that can be made on a regular pan, on a grill pan, in the oven or over a barbecue pit and really make your iftar special.

This is a very simple recipe that requires very basic ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

2 Chicken breast

Green paste for marination

1 Cup cilantro leaves

2-5 Small green chilies,

4-5 Cloves garlic, or ½ tablespoon garlic paste

1-inch ginger, or ½ tablespoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon dry roasted cumin seed*

¾ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt,

2 tablespoon cream

2 tablespoon oil

Little water, for grinding

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and pat dry chicken, set aside.

Grind all ingredients except chicken in the blender with as little water as possible.

Apply green marinade over the chicken and let it rest on kitchen counter for at least 20 minutes (or preferably for 4-12 hours in fridge.)

Thread the marinated chicken in wooden skewers. (optional)

TO COOK ON PAN

Heat a piece of charcoal until red hot.( If smoking)

Cook on high heat for 8-10 minutes on a grill pan and turn the chicken after 4 minutes. Haryali chicken is ready when you see charred lines on the chicken.

Smoke chicken by placing hot skewers in a pot. Place a the red charcoal over a foil in the pot. Drizzle few drops of oil on hot charcoal and immediately cover the pot. Let chicken rest for 4-5 minutes then serve with any garlic dip.

TO GRILL OVER BARBECUE PIT

(Make sure your wooden skewers are soaked in water for 4-6 hours, wooden skewers do not catch fire.)

Place chicken skewer on barbecue grill and cook for about 8 minutes until charred then serve immediately.

Source: ARY Zauq

Comments

comments