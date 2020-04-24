We must use Ramazan to ask ‘Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the nation to use this holy month of Ramazan to ask Almighty Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor and vulnerable in society.

Wishing the Muslims across the world “Ramazan Mubarak,” in a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “We as a nation have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, incl in the pandemic.”

“When we sought a total lockdown without thinking about the consequences for the daily wage earners, the street vendors, the labourers, all of whom face poverty & hunger for themselves & their families,” the premier said.

“May Allah forgive us our sin of neglecting our dispossessed & poor citizens.”

“Let us also resolve as a nation, in this holy month of Ramazan, to lift our marginalised citizens out of poverty & mainstream them as our Prophet PBUH did in the world’s first welfare state – Riyasat-i- Madina – and as China has done in lifting 700 m people out of poverty,” Prime Minister Khan urged.

