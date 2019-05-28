Government announces four holidays for Eid

An official notification issued by the Ministry for Interior has announced four Eid holidays starting from June 4, reported ARY News.

The notification reads that holidays will start from Wednesday, June 4th and would finish on Friday, June 7th on occasion of the holy festival of Eid.

Consisting of all weekdays the people of Pakistan can be looking forward to a very-long weekend after the announcement.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said earlier that as per the ministry’s lunar calendar Shawwal moon was likely to be sighted on June 4 and Eid ul Fitr would consequently was likely to fall on June 5.

