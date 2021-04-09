Ramazan package: 2000 commodities to be available at subsidized rate tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: With 2000 commodities to be provided at a subsidized rate, the Ramazan package announced by the federal government will become functional from tomorrow (Saturday), ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the federal government has announced 2000 commodities at subsidized rates under the package with sugar to be supplied at the rate of Rs68 per kilogram.

The rates of other commodities to be provided under the Ramazan package at the Utility Stores nation-wide included ghee at Rs 170 per kg, 20 kg flour at Rs800 and Rs 20 subsidy on cooking oil, gram flour, dates and milk products.

A subsidy of Rs 50 will be given on tea, Rs 30 on pulse Masoor, Rs 25 on white gram (Safeed Channa), Rs 15 on pulse Channa, Rs 10 each on pulse Mooong and Maash, and Rs 12 on rice products.

Furthermore, a 10 percent subsidy will be given on spices [masalajat] at the utility stores.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday approved Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

Under Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan relief package a subsidy of around Rs40 per kilogram has been given on sugar, ghee and wheat flour.

The Ramazan package will commence on April 1 and it will continue for 45 days. The ECC meeting had last year approved Rs 2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

