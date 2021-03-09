Ramazan Package to be presented before ECC today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the Ramazan Package would be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval, ARY NEWS reported.

Last year, the ECC meeting headed by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved a package of Rs2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar said that number of utility stores could also be increased to facilitate the masses in getting commodities at a better price. “It was a loss-making corporation, which has now generated profits during the incumbent tenure,” he said.

Hammad Azhar said that the utility stores had an annual sale of Rs 100 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss a twenty-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which is meeting nearly after two weeks, will take important decisions.

According to the agenda of the meeting, Ramazan Relief Package, urea and cotton import will come under discussion. OMC and dealers’ margins on the petroleum products will also come under consideration.

The decision on the fuel adjustment of the power-producing companies is also on the cards, while technical grants of various ministries will also be given approval, said sources.

