RAWALPINDI: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) of Punjab has uncovered the alleged corruption worth millions in the name of flour subsidy under Ramazan package by mill owners in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cases have been filed against the flour mills owned by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders after the completion of an inquiry opened by Punjab ACE over alleged corruption on flour subsidy under the Ramazan relief package.

A case was filed against former PML-N’s member of provincial assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Riaz, who owned one of the flour mill spotted in the alleged corruption, whereas, the second case was filed against the mill owner identified as Shahid Zaheer, another MPA of PML-N.

It emerged that the corruption worth millions of rupees had been made through flour subsidy given under Ramazan package during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The First Investigation Report (FIA) stated that the subsidy was provided on 112,671 metric tons of flour. Thirteen officers of the provincial food department were also nominated in the case.

