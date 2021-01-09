There is no denying the fact that ARY Digital’s ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ is winning hearts from its very first episode as the drama is raising issues faced by women in way that one can easily term it a dark satire.

The way Samia (played by Ramsha Khan) deals with the men in her life, three of whom she married, and the way she puts on a happy face despite going through the many hardships of her life is making viewers go crazy over her character.

Thanks to writer Faseeh Bari Khan’s witty dialogues, Ramsha Khan’s Samia is able to convey what she feels each time her marriage fails (and she had to take all the blame), her ideas about her in-laws from all her three marriages and her middle class family’s many insecurities.

Though dialogues from drama are going viral from the very first episode, this particular scene and dialogue from Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’s recent episode is going viral on social media.

Twitter is filled with appreciation tweets for the dialogue and the way Ramsha Khan emoted and brought all her character went through as a working woman.

Her words echoed what all working woman, even housewives go through when they step outside in our society. Her family’s reaction was however the same as most such families, complete silence and denial.

Ramsha as Samiya 🔥🔥🔥 is incredible ❤️✨ These are the words that should be spoken 🔥🔥#GhisiPitiMohabbat setting the bar new n high https://t.co/O6J8RQtquf — ✨𝓝𝓲𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓳𝓪𝓷𝓪✨ (@NilChatt23) January 8, 2021

This is not all, some of her other dialogues from the very same episode are also going viral, especially where she harps about the gharelo siasat of her third husband’s sister-in-law (played by Javeria Abbasi) and the way she puts a harasser to shame.

#GhisiPitiMohabbat is proof that you can make fantastic stories, talk about compelling ideas & create memorable characters without the crutches of titillating or needless graphic imagery. Love it. Brilliant stuff! Full review up soon. #PakistaniDramas pic.twitter.com/VoIRWA6PXF — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) January 7, 2021

Lanatt from samiya to riz and even more deserving basharat:-#GhisiPitiMohabbat pic.twitter.com/iGRch2uF6q — Miss abbasi🌼 (@Sabahataziz969) January 8, 2021

Outstanding concept… @ramshakofficial you are so adorable 💕 and your acting skill is mindblowing .. definately You deserve Best Actress Award for Samia's role❤️❤️#GhisiPitiMohabbat — Avani Patel (@avani13patel) January 7, 2021

I have no words for this woman. The way she gave life to samiya by portraying each and every emotion on point @ramshakofficial ! It could’ve been so easy to go overboard with the dialogue delivery and expressions but she has left me SPEECHLESS ✨💙#ghisipitimohabbat pic.twitter.com/hK1tvu4Gcw — Iqra’s kabaar khana🙄🤦‍♀️ (@Oreo_xxlover) January 8, 2021

"toh dusra wala toh mar gaya tha ab kya kabar main uss ke saath let kar uss shaadi ko kamiyab banati main. ya jo pehle zamane mein hotha, shohar ke marne ke baad sattu ho jate hain" "sati, sati kehte hain" 😂😭😂😭😂😭#ghisipitimohabbat — ❀ (@PhoolSeKhushboo) January 7, 2021

You may not agree, in fact definitely not agree with the way she spends her life, ie rushing into marriges, but hey you can not dislike Samiya. She is a badass we always wanted to see on our screen. #RamshaKhan you have nailed it.#GhisiPitiMohabbat — Adambaizar (@adambaizar) January 9, 2021

Comments

comments