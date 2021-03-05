Ramsha Khan, Feroze Khan win big at the ARY People’s Choice Awards

The people have spoken and they’ve chosen Feroze Khan and Ramsha Khan as their favorite actors to watch on screen in 2020!

The ARY People’s Choice Awards, designed to let the public chose their favorite stars and serials, announced the winners late on Thursday with drama serial Ishqiya managing to bag the most trophies – the drama took home eight!

Feroze Khan, Ishqiya’s male lead, snagged the best actor trophy for his portrayal of Hamza in the gripping tale of love, trust, and betrayal. Ramsha Khan, his co-star in Ishqiya took home the Best Actress award for drama serial Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, in which she played Samia.

Taking to Instagram to express gratitude for the win, Feroze wrote, “Don’t quit, just don’t!” Ramsha also shared a picture with her award, writing, “Thank you for showering so much love on Samiya.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (Long Format) – Bharaas (Humayun Saeed – Producer)

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (Regular Format) – Ishqiya ( Ali Kazmi – Producer)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Husband – Ahmed Ali Butt (Jhooti)

Favorite Jori – Farhan Saeed/Sohai Ali Abro (Prem Gali)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Maa – Saba Faisal (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Baap – Mohammed Ahmed (Ruswai)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Bahu – Hira Mani (Ghalati)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Behen – Hania Aamir (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actor – Feroze Khan (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actress – Ramsha Khan (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Bhabi – Minal Khan (Nand)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Bhai – Affan Waheed (Ghalati)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Damad – Gohar Rasheed (Ishqiya)

Favorite Director – Badar Mehmood (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actors in the Role of Dost – Faysal Qureshi (Log Kya Kahenge)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Nand – Sana Javed (Ruswai)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Saas – Seemi Pasha (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Sasur – Khalid Anum (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Wife – Areeba Habib (Jalan)

New Emerging Talent (Male) – Osama Tahir (Ruswai)

New Emerging Talent (FEMALE) – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (Bharaas)

Favorite OST – Ishqiya

Favorite Sitcom – Bulbulay

Favorite Writer – Fasi Bari (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Makeup – Depilex

Model Male – Emad Irfani

Model Female – Mushk Kaleem

Designer (PRET) – KHAADI Special Awards:

Merey Paas Tum Ho – Biggest Drama Ever in the History of Pakistan (Humayun Saeed & Nadeem Baig)

Jeeto Pakistan – Fahad Mustafa ( The biggest Game Show of Pakistan)

Shaan E Ramzan – Waseem Badami ( The biggest Ramzan Transmission of Pakistan)

Good Morning Pakistan – Nida Yasir ( The most-watched Morning Show of Pakistan)

