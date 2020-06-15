Ramsha Khan has a message for her fans

Popular actor Ramsha Khan took to social media to share a thought-provoking message following the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide.

Taking to Instagram, the Khudparast actress asked: “Can we start taking depression seriously now? Can we stop snubbing the other person for feeling anxious? Can we stop telling them to get their shit together and start to put effort into maybe understanding where they are coming from?”

The starlet urged everyone to stop labeling people with mental illness as psychos. She advised to listen to them and help them get through it.

Khan also wants people to normalize seeking help from psychiatrists if they are suffering from mental health problems.

She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya alongside Gohar Rasheed, Feroze Khan and Hania Aamir.

