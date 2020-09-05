Some are terming it a “breathe of fresh air” while some say it’s unique because they have never seen such thing on local TV which is so close to reality while others say the OST, the dialogues and acting is top-notch in this drama.

Yes, into its 5th episode now, ARY Digital’s “Ghisi Piti Mohabbat” has TV fans talking, be it the play’s witty dialogues, the gripping and unique storyline or the ensemble cast’s acting.

Well, if you haven’t watched it, just a single episode can make you fall in love with it, as Ramsha Khan narrates a story full of interesting details about her character Samia, her husband Rizwan (played by Wahaj Ali) and the two families.

The play, which has veteran actors like Samina Ahmed, Saba Faisal, Shahood Alvi and Shaheen Khan playing supporting characters shows two middle-class families and their problems in a comic-cum-tragic manner with the two leads playing careless youths has all the ingredients of a successful show.

Doctor ne kaha tha haazme ke liye acha hota hai 🤣🤣😂😂😂🚭🚭🚭#GhisiPitiMohabbat pic.twitter.com/NPvynVszRv — عمارہ 🇵🇰🌸 (@ammarah30) August 15, 2020

The way Ramsha Khan’s character Samia meets her future mother-in-law (played by Saba Hamid), her husband Rizwan’s antics, her mother (played by Saba Faisal) and Rizwan’s father’s past affair and the way Saba Hamid’s character reacts to it, had the audience in stitches.

Ramsha Khan plays a struggling chef Samia, while Wahaj plays a small-time social media influencer Rizwan who meet and somehow fall in love (or think they have fallen in love) and marry against the will of their families.

But soon after the marriage, she realises that her husband isn’t a loyal guy she thought he was due to his social media image. Her family somehow accepts the fact that Rizwan’s their son-in-law but Samia had to deal with another storm i.e. her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law who dislike her to the core.

Enter Arjumand Rahim, a middle-aged lady, who is now about to steal the careless but not-so-innocent Rizwan from Samia.

Here are some social media reactions!

#GhisiPitiMohabbat What a play it is …

Never enjoyed a serial so much in the last few years…

And this #sabapervaiz and #arjumandrahim

Is truly phenomenal….@arydigitalasia @ramshakofficial — Marjan (@Marjan62988825) September 5, 2020

#GhisiPitiMohabbat is indeed a fun play and we love it. But the biggest reason is that the loveable "Hero" of the drama is not so "Loveable". Portraying grey characters in a comic way is the best way to explain the "NashaiboFaraaz" of society. @GreatWahajali @rabiamughni pic.twitter.com/fvyG6fgAVs — Armaan Shehreyaar (@armaansh27) August 31, 2020

“Ye ghalti dubara mat kijiye ga.” The mother’s reaction is every Pak drama writer thinking omg girl’s can defend themselves??? #GhisiPitiMohabbat pic.twitter.com/ezIoaOpv95 — Tujhbinnahilagda (@splendeurr) August 21, 2020

And the plate fell down!!!! Dadum!!! 😂😂😂

Their reactions though, LOL!!!! 🤣🤣🤣#ghisipitimohabbat pic.twitter.com/vDzuocu0I9 — Ina Mascarenhas (@ina_mina_dika98) August 14, 2020

Comments

comments