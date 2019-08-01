LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz by eight days in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The hearing was presided over by the Duty Judge Waseem Akhtar.

Shehbaz Sharif skipped today’s court appearance due to Senate chairman election and filed an exemption plea in the court. The plea was approved by the court.

On this occasion, strict security measures were taken around the Accountability Court to avert any mishap.

At the outset of the hearing, Hamza said he is a common citizen of the country, but for NAB he is a culprit. He shunned the bureau’s allegations of corruption against him in the court.

The court on NAB’s request extended judicial remand of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly till August 8.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. Shahbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

