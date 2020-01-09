LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has on Thursday recommended placement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

This recommendation was made in a letter penned by the NAB Lahore to the Interior Ministry to place Maryam’s name on the ECL in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has confirmed to have receive the letter from the NAB.

It is to be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz’s name is already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in Al Azizia reference, which she had challenged in the LHC.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea likely to be heard after court vacations

The high court is set to Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL on January 15.

On December 24, last year, the federal cabinet had decided not to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List.

Maryam Nawaz’s plea

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the LHC had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport.

