Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court to resume hearing today

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore will resume today hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The accountability judge has already issued notices to the father-son duo in connection with the hearing scheduled today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Shehbaz and his son – leaders of the opposition in the National and Punjab assemblies, respectively – naming them as the primary accused in the scam.

NAB officials said Shehbaz, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10 kilometer long drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mills his son owned.

Read Also: Shehbaz Sharif, others indicted in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam

Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.

Earlier on Feb 18, an accountability court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal. However, they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif was granted bail last month in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar mills scandals by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Comments

comments