Rana Mashood skips NAB appearance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood took the summon of National Accountability Bureau very lightly and skipped to appear on Monday in the case of alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival.

As per details, the PML-N leader was summoned today at the bureau’s Lahore office, however, he did not present himself and submitted his replies to the questionnaire of NAB through his legal counsel.

Talking to media outside the NAB office, Mashood’s lawyer said his client could not appear owing to a personal reason.

He said Rana Mashood has been appearing before the anti-graft watchdog for last four years, and in 2017, the NAB had declared him ‘clear’.

The case against him was politically motivated, Mashood’s lawyer added.

On July 8, the anti-corruption body had summoned details of Mashood’s bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader were also sought from the Excise department of Punjab.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012 which involves Mashood.

