Rana Sanaullah arrest: PML-N’s parliamentary meeting today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday in the wake of MNA Rana Sanuallah’s arrest at the hands of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) over alleged ties with drug traffickers.

Sources relayed the opposition leader in the National Assembly will preside over the meeting at the party’s Model Town secretariat today. The party’s top leadership has been instructed to reach the provincial capital for the purpose.

The meeting will discuss the situation emerging from the PML-N Punjab chapter president’s arrest and work out on a future course of action. It will also discuss various opposition leaders’ arrest on different charges.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Sharif, condemning the arrest of the party leader, alleged that state institutions are being used against political opponents on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“His arrest without any charge reeks of political vendetta,” said Sharif, accusing the PTI of setting a shameful example of using state institutions against political rivals. To use institutions for arm-twisting of opponents is deplorable, he added.

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore a day earlier.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N MNA was taken into custody from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

