Rana Sanaullah likely to be released from prison today as LHC issues written verdict

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah will likely be released from prison today, reported ARY News.

The MNA will be released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24. The LHC bench today issued a written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest.

It maintained that the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on a charge of possessing 15 kilogrammes of heroin but his physical remand was not sought for questioning, wondered the bench, ruling, “Sanaullah is entitled to bail at this stage.”

Earlier, on Dec 24, the LHC granted post-arrest bail to the opposition leader in the drug case filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad had allowed the bail petition “subject to furnishing two surety bonds of Rs1 million each”.

The court had reserved its verdict a day before after lawyers representing the applicant and the ANF concluded their arguments.

