Court to indict Rana Sana, others in drugs case on March 07

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday fixed March 07 for indictment of former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah and co-accused in drug recovery case, ARY News reported.

The court also rejected two petitions of Rana Sanaullah for handing over his vehicle, taken in custody in the case, and his demand of providing video related to the case.

The anti-narcotics court had reserved its decision over the petitions in the previous hearing of the case on January 18.

The court also turned down a petition of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seeking early hearing of the case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president has filed a petition in the court praying to release his land cruiser vehicle on Supardari.

His counsel argued in the court that Rana Sanaullah has acted against several outlawed groups as law minister and having threat to his life. He pleaded for return of the bullet-proof vehicle, which was in the custody of the ANF.

ANF counsel while opposing the plea argued that Rana Sanaullah didn’t express any apprehension about threat to his life earlier.

A vehicle taken in custody in a drugs case could not be handed over on Supardari, ANF counsel argued.

The term Supardari used in a sense when a defendant seeks release of his vehicle or other case property during the pendency of the case.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the ANF from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF claim, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug case.

Talking to media outside the anti-narcotics court in Lahore, the former Punjab law minister criticised the incumbent government for inflation in the country. He said that not only People but allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government are also angry with them.

“PML-N not in favour of an interim set up as we want fresh elections in the country,” he added.

Comments

comments