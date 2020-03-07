LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday deferred indictment of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case, till March 28, ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Shakir Hassan. At the outset of the hearing the judge remarked that today is the date to indict Rana Sanaullah and other accused in the case.

However, the lawyer of the co-accused sought more time from the court to properly study the case. “We are not being provided copies of the case”, the lawyer claimed.

Read more: Court reserves verdict on plea of Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

The ANF counsel while opposing the plea said that delaying tactics are being placed by the accused, how can we provide such documents, which are not included in the challan of the case.

The ANF court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 28 by warning that the indictment would not be delayed on the next hearing.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the ANF from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

He was released on bail on Dec 26.

Comments

comments