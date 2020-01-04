LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to furnish his reply to a questionnaire handed to him by the anti-graft watchdog in connection with its probe into his assets until Jan 28, ARY News reported.

Sources said the questionnaire handed to him comprises fourteen questions.

The questions related to the assets the PML-N MNA and his family members acquired over the past two decades, they said.

He has been asked to provide the money trail behind his residential and commercial plots in Lahore and Faislabad and shares in the Bank of Punjab. He has been further instructed to explain how his assets multiplied exponentially over the past 18 years.

Earlier, on Jan 2, Rana Sanaullah had appeared before the NAB Lahore and was handed a questionnaire about the investigation into his assets. He was also quizzed about his income and assets.

Speaking to reporters after the investigation session, he had said his assets were the same he had already declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

