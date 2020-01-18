ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

She said the top leadership of the PML-N has once again hoodwinked its workers by fleeing the country.

آپ حکومت کے بجائے اپنی قیادت پر برسیں جس نے اپنے کارکنوں کو پھر دھوکہ دیا اور ان کے اعتماد کا خون کیا ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 18, 2020

Ms Awan said the party has lost its political credibility.

Taking aim at PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, she said the lawmaker has gone bonkers due to the party’s top leadership having fled abroad.

“Rana Sahib says that the Mian Sahib can go to a restaurant if he can go to hospital from home. He meant to say that the Mian Sahib is well and can go to jail directly from the restaurant.”

ایک مرتبہ پھر قیادت کے ملک سے باہر بھاگ جانے پر رانا ثناءاللہ ذہنی توازن کھو بیٹھےہیں۔رانا صاحب فرماتے ہیں کہ میاں صاحب اگر ہسپتال سے گھر جا سکتے ہیں تو ریستوران بھی جاسکتے ہیں۔ ان کا مطلب ہے کہ میاں صاحب تندرست ہیں اور ریستوران سے سیدھا جیل بھی جا سکتے ہیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 18, 2020

