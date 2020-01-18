Web Analytics
‘Rana Sana has lost mental balance’: Firdous takes aim at PML-N leader

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister  (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). 

She said the top leadership of the PML-N has once again hoodwinked its workers by fleeing the country.

Ms Awan said the party has lost its political credibility.

Taking aim at PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, she said the lawmaker has gone bonkers due to the party’s top leadership having fled abroad.

Rana Sahib says that the Mian Sahib can go to a restaurant if he can go to hospital from home. He meant to say that the Mian Sahib is well and can go to jail directly from the restaurant.”

 

