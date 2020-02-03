Rana Sanaullah refuses to appear before NAB citing NA session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore citing his engagements during the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session, ARY NEWS reported.

The former Law Minister for Punjab is likely summoned for questioning in relation to matters pertaining to ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him.

According to sources, a lawyer representing the PML-N leader Mohsin Raza appeared at the Lahore bureau and submitted a statement from Rana Sanaullah to the accountability watchdog officials.

The lawyer said that his client was busy during the National Assembly session, which would continue till February 17.

“Rana Sanaullah will be summoned again after the assembly session concludes,” he said while quoting the NAB investigators.

He further said that they have not handed over any records to the NAB authorities and would submit it during the next hearing at the bureau.

Earlier on January 4, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to furnish his reply to a questionnaire handed to him by the anti-graft watchdog in connection with its probe into his assets until Jan 28.

Sources said the questionnaire handed to him comprises fourteen questions.

The questions related to the assets the PML-N MNA and his family members acquired over the past two decades, they said.

He has been asked to provide the money trail behind his residential and commercial plots in Lahore and Faislabad and shares in the Bank of Punjab. He has been further instructed to explain how his assets multiplied exponentially over the past 18 years.

