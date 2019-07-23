LAHORE: Talking today (Tuesday) exclusively to ARY News the wife of detained Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and former provincial minister for law, Rana SanaUllah’s said that she will head to the police station seeking voluntary arrest.

Nabila SanaUllah claimed that Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president PML-N’s rally in Faisalabad had irked the leader of the country hence they registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the procession.

She claimed that she had breaking news for the media channels of Pakistan which she announced as her voluntary arrest.

Nabila said: “I have walked to the police station to give myself up voluntarily.”

A case was filed upon the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and it’s leadership for carrying out a procession rally without proper and prior permission, upon which 4 cases had been filed.

Cases have been filed against 2000 people including party vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Capt. retd. Safdar.

The Sessions Court on July 22 turned town plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, seeking permission for provision of homemade food in the jail.

The court ordered the PML-N leader to contact the Jail Superintendent.

According to the jail authorities report, submitted in the court, Rana Sanaullah is being provided food according to his health.

“Punjab’s former law minister is undergoing medical check-up on daily basis”, the report read.

Earlier on July 13, the court had reserved its verdict in the plea seeking permission to provide homemade food to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the jail.

In his supporting argument to the plea, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel had said, his client is ill; there he should be allowed to have homemade food owing to his worsening health.

“According to the jail laws an under trial prisoner can be provided home-cooked food”, he continued.

The court reserved its verdict after the arguments of the PML-N leader’s counsel.

The PML-N leader, who is currently on the remand, was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab. The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

The sources further revealed that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house.

