Court approves Rana Sanaullah’s plea for exemption in narcotics case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore exempted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing before it in a drug possession case, ARY News reported.

The counsels of PML-N leader submitted exemption plea from the court appearance owing to the National Assembly session.

It said that the PML-N leader can’t attend the court hearing in person because of the ongoing post-budget lower house session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Sanaullah was asked to appear before the anti-narcotics court today for the indictment.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimedd that drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

