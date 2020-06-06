Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Court approves Rana Sanaullah’s plea for exemption in narcotics case

rana sanaullah drug case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore exempted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing before it in a drug possession case, ARY News reported.

The counsels of PML-N leader submitted exemption plea from the court appearance owing to the National Assembly session.

It said that the PML-N leader can’t attend the court hearing in person because of the ongoing post-budget lower house session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Sanaullah was asked to appear before the anti-narcotics court today for the indictment.

Read More: Rana Sanaullah’s indictment in drug case deferred till June 06

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimedd that drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Families of PIA plane crash victims receive Rs1m each

Pakistan

Met dept forecasts light rain in Karachi

Pakistan

Balochistan sees 194 new coronavirus cases, death toll stands at 54

Pakistan

Pakistan reports 97 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU