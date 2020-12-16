Rana Sanaullah playing on both sides of fence, claims PML-N leader

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Sher Ali on Wednesday blamed the party’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah for playing on both sides [government and opposition] of the fence, ARY NEWS reported.

“Six leaders of the PML-N including Rana Sanullah are playing from both sides of the wicket,” he said adding that the party should find out the five other leaders.

The father of PML-N stalwart Abid Sher Ali, who is currently in London along with Nawaz Sharif, said that the Punjab President of the party had left no stone unturned in ruining the party in the province.

“Rana Sanaullah went alone to the party’s public gathering in Lahore on December 13 on his private vehicle while the party activists were left behind from attending the gathering owing to lack of arrangements for their transport,” Chaudhry Sher Ali said.

It is pertinent to mention here that acknowledging setbacks conceded by the largest opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from within its ranks, senior party leader and lawmaker Mian Javed Latif said Tuesday the party has been weakened now.

Read More: Shahbaz Sharif advises Bilawal Bhutto against tendering resignations: sources

He lamented there are four to -six people amongst party leadership who worked for both sides across the fence, however, noted that PML-N brass is well aware of these elements.

MNA Javed Latif said vice president of PML-N and party supremo’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has indicated an accountability drive within the party wherein to address grievances by party members and to call out those that have sold themselves.

Earlier, he said, senior party member Khawaja Saad Rafique shared his reservations over party quislings and it is due to this that Maryam took this further and decided to carry out an accountability exercise within the party.

Comments

comments