Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended till August 24

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Friday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah’s remand till August 24, ARY News reported.

Rana Sana was arrested by the ANF after recovery of drugs in his vehicle.

At the outset of the hearing, one of the co-accused in the case requested the court to allow him to hire a lawyer, which was accepted by the court.

The court ordered concerned authorities to present CCTV footage on the next hearing and asked the co-accused to hire lawyers to fight the case.

Earlier, the Sessions Court had turned town plea of Rana Sanaullah, seeking permission for provision of homemade food in the jail.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

