LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday admitted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is unhappy with PML-N, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside the anti-narcotics court in Lahore, the former Punjab law minister said that some misunderstandings were created between PML-N and opposition allies especially with JUI-F.

“We will convince Maulana Fazl and form a joint strategy,” said PML-N leader.

The PML-N leader criticised the incumbent government for inflation in the country. He said that not only People but allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government are also angry with them.

“PML-N not in favour of interim set up as we want fresh elections in the country,” he added.

Commenting over Maryam Nawaz’s London fly out, Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N vice president should be with her ailing father in London as it is her legitimate right.

“Government has no right to ban the movement of any politician,” said Rana, and termed the cases against Maryam Nawaz as “biased” and based on “political revenge”.

Earlier it emerged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had decided to distance his party from opposition parties alliance led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and formed a new opposition parties alliance comprising six parties.

Fazalur Rehman had issues with both PML-N and the PPP over their lack of support in Azadi March.

