ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Minister for Narcotics control Shehryar Afridi today (Thursday) held a press conference alongside ANF officials over Rana SanaUllah’s arrest earlier in the week, ARY News reported.

Afridi claimed that the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and former Law Minister was pointed out by global drug traffickers of being involved in the heinous activity.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Punjab’s former law minister, 21 kg of contraband items including heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

Director General of the ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik who was seated besides Afridi in the conference said that they had credible and actionable evidence against the detained political leader.

He apprised the reporters that the evidence will be presented before the court of law and then it was the court’s prerogative to ascertain the ruling.

“We are confident over the evidence we have gathered and it is strong enough to prove nefarious activity was being undertaken by the politician,” said the DG.

The Minister for Narcotics Control said that the government and ANF believed in indiscriminate inquiry and action, the investigations will be expanded upon and no one involved can escape.

“If anyone within our ranks is found involved, even they would be taken to task,” stressed Afridi.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 near Lahore after discovering heroin from his vehicle.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

The sources further raveled that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house.

