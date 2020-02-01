Rana Sanaullah summoned by NAB on February 3: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah on February 3 claimed sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former Law Minister for Punjab is likely to be summoned for questioning in relation to matters pertaining to ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him, sources claimed further.

The politician has been asked to appear at 11 am on Monday to the establishment.

Earlier on January 4, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah to furnish his reply to a questionnaire handed to him by the anti-graft watchdog in connection with its probe into his assets until Jan 28.

Sources said the questionnaire handed to him comprises fourteen questions.

The questions related to the assets the PML-N MNA and his family members acquired over the past two decades, they said.

He has been asked to provide the money trail behind his residential and commercial plots in Lahore and Faislabad and shares in the Bank of Punjab. He has been further instructed to explain how his assets multiplied exponentially over the past 18 years.

