Rana Sanaullah to be booked under anti-terrorism laws: Fawad Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI: Federal government has decided to book Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah under terrorism charges over threatening government officials, ARY NEWS reported quoting Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Addressing media after visiting the injured cops at DHQ Rawalpindi, Fawad Chaudhry said that Rana Sanaullah used the language of terrorists against the government officials.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Federal government has decided to take action against Rana Sanaullah and book him under terrorism charges,” he said and warned the PML-N leaders to refrain from crossing red lines and carry out politics within a set domain. “You cannot threaten or blackmail the government officials,” the information minister said.

Speaking regarding the injured cops, Fawad Chaudhry said that they visited the cops who have bravely foiled attempts to create anarchy in the country. “The situation has now returned to normalcy and the government had to ban social media platforms for maintaining law and order situation,” he said.

Read More: Special cell set up to identify protesters who attacked cops

He said that Pakistan is not a weak state and anyone trying to destabilize the country would be dealt with iron hands.

Further commenting on Jahangir Tareen’s matter, he said that the government had nothing to do with his matter and the issue pertains to the court. “Jahangir Tareen has to prove his innocence in the court,” the minister stressed.

Comments

comments