LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has been directed to furnish details about his household expenses during his scheduled appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader on March 6.

He has been instructed to apprise the bureau on the amount he paid under the head of house rent over a period of five years or three years at the very least, utility bills, and salaries to domestic servants, clothes and average kitchen expenses.

The PML-N leader has been asked to disclose whether he held the membership of any elite club and expenses thereof.

On February 3, Rana Sanaullah had refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore citing his engagements during the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session.

The former Punjab law minister was summoned for questioning in relation to matters pertaining to ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him.

The lawyer representing the PML-N leader Mohsin Raza had appeared at the Lahore bureau and submitted a statement from Rana Sanaullah to the accountability watchdog officials.

